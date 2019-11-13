Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 410.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 46.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 110.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 233,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

