Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vaccinex were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Vaccinex Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

