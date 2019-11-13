Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,349 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,647,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 222,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,863,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 459,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

