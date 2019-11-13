Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 534.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 197,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 166,779 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,845,000.

FXI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,662,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

