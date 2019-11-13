Oppenheimer Comments on CME Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

NASDAQ CME traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,008. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

