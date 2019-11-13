Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.43). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCKT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

RCKT opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,172,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,801,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.