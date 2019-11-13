Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Jeffrey Berg Sells 9,550 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

