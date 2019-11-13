Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns Hold Rating from Cfra

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 233,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,815. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Orange has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

