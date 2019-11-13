Orica (ASX:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.24

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$24.24 ($17.19) and last traded at A$24.24 ($17.19), with a volume of 1087450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$24.18 ($17.15).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$21.03.

Get Orica alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Orica’s previous final dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Orica’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

Orica Company Profile (ASX:ORI)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.