Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,834 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $5,644,322 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 556,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

