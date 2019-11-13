Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,623. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $5,644,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

