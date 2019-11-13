Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.21 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 3,286,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Overstock.com has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,505,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $32,871,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,563,313 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Overstock.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

