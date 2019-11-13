Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.



A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

OMI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.



