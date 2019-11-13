Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,095,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,646,468 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.60.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.