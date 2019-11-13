Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 78,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

