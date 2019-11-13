Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 840 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Relx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

