Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 101.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428,268 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,753,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,190,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 589,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,707,000 after acquiring an additional 575,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. 5,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,245. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

