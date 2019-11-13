Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 154.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 81,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Insiders have sold 164,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,386,106 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

