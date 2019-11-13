Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,166. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

