Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 475,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,275. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

