Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 342,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 9.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 24.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 3,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,634. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,612,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,648.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,902 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

