Parkside Investments LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of WPX stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,603,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

