Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Air Lease by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at $51,498,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $222,624.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,542,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,658 shares of company stock valued at $26,092,754. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

AL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

