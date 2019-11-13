Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,287,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $158.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,684,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

