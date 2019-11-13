Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,540 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.75% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,950,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 405,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 271,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,184,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 172,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,202. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

