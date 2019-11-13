Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Patterson Companies worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,803,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 339.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 794,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 186.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,905,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 248.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 218,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 715,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

