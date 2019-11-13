Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 18,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

