PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Get PC Tel alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCTI. ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised PC Tel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised PC Tel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of PCTI opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of -0.17. PC Tel has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. PC Tel’s payout ratio is currently -95.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PC Tel by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 67,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Tel (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.