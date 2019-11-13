PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $394,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

