Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Trading Up 1.4%

Pennpetro Energy PLC (LON:PPP) was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.74 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54.74 ($0.72), approximately 73 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,342.80, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45.

About Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the central undrilled portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

