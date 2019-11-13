Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

