PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $23.97, 794,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 426,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Specifically, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. ValuEngine downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PetIQ by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 32.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

