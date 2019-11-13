Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Trading Up 0.5%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 15,907 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 25,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.