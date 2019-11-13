Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 24,656,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,271,600. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

