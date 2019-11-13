Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.