Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CFO Jeffrey Theiler Acquires 4,150 Shares

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CFO Jeffrey Theiler acquired 4,150 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,367,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.