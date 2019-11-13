Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 304,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $212,355 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $268,250. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

