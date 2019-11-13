Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.