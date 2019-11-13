Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, approximately 764 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 33.41 and a quick ratio of 33.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37.

About Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

