Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Noodles & Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NDLS opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a PE ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.20. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 739,526 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.