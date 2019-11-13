Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Price Target to $6.00

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Polarityte stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 480,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,395. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

