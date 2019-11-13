Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 64 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $670,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -5.10.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 116.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

