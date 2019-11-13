Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Director Brian S. Dexheimer Acquires 6,124 Shares of Stock

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered Plantronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

