Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 84,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 108.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. Research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

