Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 19,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,938. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $57,954.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.