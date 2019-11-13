Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,096 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.80% of Premier worth $175,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Premier by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Premier by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Premier by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,200 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,634,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $84,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

