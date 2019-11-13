Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Invests $8.47 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 5.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. 793,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,153,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.