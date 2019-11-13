Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 116,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,518. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.