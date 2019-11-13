Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.98. 17,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.23. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

