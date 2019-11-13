Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 97.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.04. 19,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

